Dr. Andrew Casden, MD
Dr. Andrew Casden, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Center for Orthopedics and Spine Surgery122 Maple Ave Fl 8, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 849-7897
- White Plains Hospital
Dr Casden has performed two surgeries Anterior posterior fusion. He has the best bedside manner. Came to see me everyday at hospital Explained the procedures and even called me back when I had any questions. I would never let any others surgeon touch me. He is wonderful in everything you want in a doctor Especially a doctor who is operating on your spine.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1730168410
- Rush-Presbyn MC
- Hosp for Joint Dis Ortho Inst
- New York Hosp
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Cornell
