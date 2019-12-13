Overview

Dr. Andrew Carlson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Carlson works at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.