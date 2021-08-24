Overview

Dr. Andrew Cappuccino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lockport, NY. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Cappuccino works at Buffalo Spine Surgery in Lockport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Periacetabular Osteotomy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.