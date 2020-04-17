Overview

Dr. Andrew Cannestra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.



Dr. Cannestra works at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Intervertebral Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.