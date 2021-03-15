See All Plastic Surgeons in Sheboygan, WI
Dr. Andrew Campbell, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Campbell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital and HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.

Dr. Campbell works at Prevea Health in Sheboygan, WI with other offices in Delafield, WI and Mequon, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prevea Health
    1411 N Taylor Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 803-3223
  2. 2
    Delafield Location
    W307N1497 Golf Rd Ste 200, Delafield, WI 53018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 303-4876
  3. 3
    Mequon Location
    10604 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 242-7772
  4. 4
    Sheboygan Location
    2124 Kohler Memorial Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 458-7772

Hospital Affiliations
  • Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital
  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exilis Skin Tightening Therapy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 15, 2021
    Dr Campbell is the BEST. He fixed a bad facelift I had many years ago and I now look 20 years younger without having a “facelift” look. You won’t be disappointed!
    Mar 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Campbell, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Campbell, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134238926
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

