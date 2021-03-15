Dr. Andrew Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Campbell, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital and HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
Prevea Health1411 N Taylor Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 803-3223
Delafield LocationW307N1497 Golf Rd Ste 200, Delafield, WI 53018 Directions (262) 303-4876
Mequon Location10604 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 242-7772
Sheboygan Location2124 Kohler Memorial Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 458-7772
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Campbell is the BEST. He fixed a bad facelift I had many years ago and I now look 20 years younger without having a “facelift” look. You won’t be disappointed!
About Dr. Andrew Campbell, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1134238926
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
