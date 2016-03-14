See All Ophthalmologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Andrew Camp, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Camp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Camp works at Shiley Eye Institute in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA.

Locations

    Regents of the University of Uc
    9415 CAMPUS POINT DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 (617) 869-7822
    Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego
    7910 Frost St Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92123 (858) 309-7702

Hospital Affiliations
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Glaucoma Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Mar 14, 2016
    I submitted a review about Dr. Camp, but I am not sure if it went through. I had the best experience with Dr. Camp, after a thorough exam, he explained to me the future steps to take with my treatment, and he made me feel comfortable and confident. I really appreciate the services of Dr. Camp, and for sure he will be recommended to my family and friends by me.
    Leonardo Mane Leyva in 6024 sw 8 st c300a, Miami FL 33144 — Mar 14, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Camp, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Camp, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    • 1326300377
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
