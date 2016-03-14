Dr. Camp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Camp, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Camp, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Camp works at
Locations
Regents of the University of Uc9415 CAMPUS POINT DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (617) 869-7822
Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego7910 Frost St Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 309-7702
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I submitted a review about Dr. Camp, but I am not sure if it went through. I had the best experience with Dr. Camp, after a thorough exam, he explained to me the future steps to take with my treatment, and he made me feel comfortable and confident. I really appreciate the services of Dr. Camp, and for sure he will be recommended to my family and friends by me.
About Dr. Andrew Camp, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Camp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camp.
