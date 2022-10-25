Dr. Andrew Camerota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camerota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Camerota, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Camerota, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 59 Veronica Ave Ste 204, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 249-0977
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Camerota?
Doctor Camerota performed the newest robotic laparoscopic surgery on my husband for his hernia. He is a very gifted and skilled surgeon in his field. The entire experience was from start to finish was seamless! His office is great and the hospital St Peter’s he is affiliated with gave excellent care. Thank you to everyone from the Aydins!
About Dr. Andrew Camerota, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1568460459
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camerota has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camerota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camerota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camerota has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camerota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Camerota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camerota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camerota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camerota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.