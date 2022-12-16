See All Podiatric Surgeons in Providence, UT
Dr. Andrew Burgon, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Burgon, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Providence, UT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Burgon works at Foot and Ankle Center of Providence in Providence, UT with other offices in Farr West, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot and Ankle Center of Providence
    272 N Spring Creek Pkwy, Providence, UT 84332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 787-1023
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Vision Source of Farr West
    1761 N 2000 W, Farr West, UT 84404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 564-1562

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham City Community Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Accessory Navicular Bone Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Fibroma Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EMI Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Utah
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Burgon is an absolute delight! He is so friendly and knows what he is doing!
    Andrea — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Burgon, DPM
    About Dr. Andrew Burgon, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407296189
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Mary's Medical Center of Evansville
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Utah State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Burgon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burgon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burgon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

