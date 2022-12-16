Dr. Andrew Burgon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Burgon, DPM
Overview
Dr. Andrew Burgon, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Providence, UT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Burgon works at
Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Center of Providence272 N Spring Creek Pkwy, Providence, UT 84332 Directions (435) 787-1023Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Vision Source of Farr West1761 N 2000 W, Farr West, UT 84404 Directions (801) 564-1562
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Utah
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burgon is an absolute delight! He is so friendly and knows what he is doing!
About Dr. Andrew Burgon, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1407296189
Education & Certifications
- Saint Mary's Medical Center of Evansville
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
- Utah State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burgon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burgon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burgon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgon.
