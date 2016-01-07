See All General Surgeons in Mobile, AL
Dr. Andrew Burch Jr, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Burch Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Evergreen Medical Center, Grove Hill Memorial Hospital and Jackson Medical Center.

Dr. Burch Jr works at Surgical Association of Mobile, P.A. in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Andrew D Burch Jr MD PC
    3715 Dauphin St Ste 6D, Mobile, AL 36608 (251) 345-8878

  • Evergreen Medical Center
  • Grove Hill Memorial Hospital
  • Jackson Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Wound Repair
Tonsillitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    Jan 07, 2016
    He and his staff are down to earth, friendly and efficient
    Macon, GA — Jan 07, 2016
    General Surgery
    36 years of experience
    English
    1686692915
    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
    Dr. Andrew Burch Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burch Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burch Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burch Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burch Jr works at Surgical Association of Mobile, P.A. in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Burch Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Burch Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burch Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Burch Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burch Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burch Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burch Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

