Overview

Dr. Andrew Bullock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Bullock works at Palmetto Greenville Urology - Greenville in Greenville, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.