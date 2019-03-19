Dr. Andrew Bullock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bullock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Bullock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Bullock works at
Locations
Greenville Urology PA52 Bear Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 295-2131
St Francis Physicians Services Inc1340 HIGHWAY 14, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 295-2131
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrew Bullock: This man devoted his life to save others. And he has, I am one of them. When I was told to make peace with God by two other independent doctors and the urology department in a north Georgia hospital, Dr. Bullock said he could help me. He not only surgically removed the cancer; he showed compassion and understanding. He gave me hope, something to hold on to. Thank you Andrew Bullock, a great doctor, I always remember you; I will never forget you, Kenneth P. Lieberman
About Dr. Andrew Bullock, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
