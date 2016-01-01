Overview

Dr. Andrew Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Brown works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.