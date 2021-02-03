Overview

Dr. Andrew Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.



Dr. Brooks works at NorthBay Center for Orthopedics - Vacaville in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

