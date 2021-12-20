Overview

Dr. Andrew Brookens, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Brookens works at Rocky Mountain Kidney Care - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.