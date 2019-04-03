Dr. Andrew Brill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Brill, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Brill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Locations
CPMC Van Ness Campus1100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone at Dr. Brill's office was incredibly kind, professional, and effective. Dr. Brill and his team diagnosed my septate uterus and quickly mended it so that I would be able to conceive. Throughout the process, I appreciated the care with which they conducted pelvic exams, the thoroughness of explaining to me the what/why/how of what would come next, and the general warmth. I just had a 10-week ultrasound and my OB was impressed by the absence of any scarring! Thank you, Dr. Brill & Anita!
About Dr. Andrew Brill, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225055205
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brill accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brill has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brill.
