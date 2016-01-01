Overview

Dr. Andrew Briglia, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Briglia works at Annapolis Nephrology Associates in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.