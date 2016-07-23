See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Bartlesville, OK
Dr. Andrew Briggeman, DO

Pain Medicine
4 (30)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Briggeman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Briggeman works at Silver Lake Care Center in Bartlesville, OK with other offices in Broken Arrow, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Silver Lake Care Center
    6006 SE Adams Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 994-4810
  2. 2
    PureHealth Integrative Medicine
    701 W Queens St Ste 100, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 994-4810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 23, 2016
    Dr. Briggeman is the one of Tulsa's finest physicians. He uses a variety of methods and not the current "one size fits all" mentality seen in this city. This doctor is genuinely caring and empathetic. He takes his time to listen to the patient's concerns. Also, he doesn't prejudge people. I only have good things to say about this physician.
    Dallas, TX — Jul 23, 2016
    Dr. Andrew Briggeman, DO
    About Dr. Andrew Briggeman, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700847118
    Education & Certifications

    • The Institute for Functional Medicine
    • Univ. Of Michigan Dept. Of Physicial Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • Doctor's Hospital
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    • Baylor
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

