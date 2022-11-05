Dr. Andrew Brief, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brief is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Brief, MD
Dr. Andrew Brief, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Boyd H. Seidenberg Mdpa85 S Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (973) 754-2000
Holy Name Medical Center718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3000Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Dr Brief was professional yet personable and gave me good advice about avoiding surgery for misaligned toes. I already knew that he had an outstanding reputation.
About Dr. Andrew Brief, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
