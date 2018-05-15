Overview

Dr. Andrew Bridge, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.



Dr. Bridge works at American Health Network in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Folliculitis, Warts and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.