Dr. Andrew Braziel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Braziel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Braziel works at
Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 890-2133
Meeks Zilberfarb Orthopedics40 Allied Dr Ste 102, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 264-1100
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Professional, personable, caring and knowledgeable. Amazing surgery with my hip and knee replacement surgery. The Dr. you want to go to, when you want to get back into the go!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
