Overview

Dr. Andrew Braunstein, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center and Iredell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Braunstein works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Statesville, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC and Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.