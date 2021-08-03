Overview

Dr. Andrew Brackbill, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Brackbill works at LVPG Endocrinology-1243 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.