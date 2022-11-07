Dr. Andrew Boyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Boyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Boyle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from University Of Ottawa and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Boyle works at
Locations
Largo Advanced Heart Failure Center1301 2nd Ave SW Ste 302, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 910-4752
HCA Florida Advanced Cardiothoracic Surgery1551 West Bay Dr Ste 101, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 380-2608Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyle?
Dr Boyle is the best heart failure doctor that I have ever seen. He literally saved my life when 3 other doctors had told me to get my affairs in order that I am going to die. The first time I saw Dr. Boyle was when he correctly diagnosed my heart failure and placed me on a Primacor IV. I was then later hospitalized with infection and the infection was resolved and I was sent home. He later had me placed on an LVAD. After being placed on the LVAD for 7 months Dr Boyle called me to let me know to report to the hospital for my heart transplant. Dr Boyle saved my life, he is extremely knowledgeable, very professional and accordingly friendly, his bed side manner kept me relieved that everything would be ok. I recommend Dr Boyle to anyone and everyone that is in heart failure!
About Dr. Andrew Boyle, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1992741128
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- MAYO CLINIC
- Mayo Clinic Rochester|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University Of Ottawa
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyle works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.
