Dr. Jocelyn Wood, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (1)
27 years of experience
Dr. Jocelyn Wood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Wood works at My Health Onsite in Punta Gorda, FL.

Locations

    Medical Risk Solutions
    1050 Loveland Blvd, Punta Gorda, FL 33980

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ataxia
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Herniated Disc
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Low Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Steroid Injection
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 22, 2019
    I've seen Dr Boyer many times and without fail he is always kind & compassionate. Dr Boyer is conservative when it comes to dispensing medication, trying a change of lifestyle first to get the desired results. I have great confidence that I'm receiving the very best of care from Dr. Boyer
    Desiree Schwalbe — Jul 22, 2019
    About Dr. Jocelyn Wood, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    27 years of experience
    English
    1306864889
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Wood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

