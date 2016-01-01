Dr. Andrew Bower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bower, MD
Dr. Andrew Bower, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pendleton, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
Chi St Anthony Hospital3001 St Anthony Way Ste 205, Pendleton, OR 97801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Andrew Bower, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538250394
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Anthony Hospital
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.