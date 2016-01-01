See All General Surgeons in Pendleton, OR
Overview

Dr. Andrew Bower, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pendleton, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Bower works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Pendleton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chi St Anthony Hospital
    3001 St Anthony Way Ste 205, Pendleton, OR 97801

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Andrew Bower, MD

  General Surgery
  26 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1538250394
Education & Certifications

  The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
  UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
  General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  CHI St. Anthony Hospital

