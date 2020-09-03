Dr. Bouwkamp accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew Bouwkamp, DPM
Overview
Dr. Andrew Bouwkamp, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shepherdsville, KY.
Dr. Bouwkamp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Center Jewish South1903 W Hebron Ln, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (502) 426-7222
-
2
Uofl Health - Jewish Hospital200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 426-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bouwkamp?
Excellent and gave lots of great advice for being Diabetic with Neuropathy ??
About Dr. Andrew Bouwkamp, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1013438746
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bouwkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouwkamp works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouwkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouwkamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouwkamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouwkamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.