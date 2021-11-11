Dr. Andrew Bomback, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bomback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bomback, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Bomback, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Bomback works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bomback?
Great doctor cares about his patients. Need questions answered he will. Glad my doctor recommend him.
About Dr. Andrew Bomback, MD
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013129816
Education & Certifications
- UNC Hosp, Univ of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bomback has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bomback accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bomback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bomback works at
Dr. Bomback speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bomback. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bomback.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bomback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bomback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.