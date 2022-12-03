See All Pediatricians in Sikeston, MO
Dr. Andrew Boldrey, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Boldrey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sikeston, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Boldrey works at Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ferguson Medical Group
    1012 N Main St Ste 115, Sikeston, MO 63801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Painful Urination (Dysuria)

Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Circumcision
Constipation
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dysentery
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nosebleed
Obesity
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Boldrey explains things so well and you can tell he really cares for the little ones and their families!
    About Dr. Andrew Boldrey, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
