Dr. Andrew Blum, MD
Dr. Andrew Blum, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Northwestern Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2100, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-0560
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Dr.Blum is a wonderful surgeon. He has implanted two stents in my left kidney not functioning. In between the two successful procedures, the second procedure was unsuccessful as Dr. Blum could not get to the artery being block and not enough time to work because of dye further damaging, Dr. Blum was successful a month later. He is great, and has saved me from being on dyalisis.
- Interventional Radiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Emory University Medical Center
- Long Island College Hospital
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
