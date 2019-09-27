See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Andrew Blount, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Andrew Blount, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Blount works at Dignity health Medical Group Specialty Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Specialty Orthopedics and Plastics - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 800, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Sep 27, 2019
Dr Blount is amazing. Friendly, attentive, explains well, not in a hurry. Wish more were like him.
Irene, AZ — Sep 27, 2019
About Dr. Andrew Blount, MD

  Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  English
  Male
  1285896977
Education & Certifications

  Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
  Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
  St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
  Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Blount, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blount is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Blount has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blount has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blount works at Dignity health Medical Group Specialty Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Blount’s profile.

Dr. Blount has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blount on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Blount. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blount.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blount, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blount appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

