Dr. Andrew Blecher, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from 1999 Tufts University School of Medicine Medical Degree|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Blecher works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.