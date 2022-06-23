Dr. Andrew Blecher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Blecher, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from 1999 Tufts University School of Medicine Medical Degree|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 304-9406
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health436 N Bedford Dr Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (424) 587-2898MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health24051 Newhall Ranch Rd Bldg C, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (760) 502-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Blecher is a young, progressive and modern physician. Vastly knowledgeable of cutting edge procedures and skilled in using them. I have been truly impressed with Dr. Blecher's expertise and his recommendation of using Euflexxa injections in my arthritic hip. It has made a tremendous difference in my mobility and pain management.
- Cleveland Clinic|The Cleveland Clinic
- Kaiser Permanente|UCLA Kaiser
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
- 1999 Tufts University School of Medicine Medical Degree|Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Blecher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blecher speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Blecher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blecher.
