Dr. Andrew Blecher, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Blecher, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from 1999 Tufts University School of Medicine Medical Degree|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Blecher works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health
    6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 304-9406
  2. 2
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health
    436 N Bedford Dr Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 587-2898
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health
    24051 Newhall Ranch Rd Bldg C, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 502-3850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Jumper Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 23, 2022
    Dr. Blecher is a young, progressive and modern physician. Vastly knowledgeable of cutting edge procedures and skilled in using them. I have been truly impressed with Dr. Blecher's expertise and his recommendation of using Euflexxa injections in my arthritic hip. It has made a tremendous difference in my mobility and pain management.
    J. E. — Jun 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Blecher, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Blecher, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013953520
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic|The Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente|UCLA Kaiser
    Internship
    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • 1999 Tufts University School of Medicine Medical Degree|Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Blecher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blecher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Blecher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blecher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blecher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blecher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

