Overview

Dr. Andrew Blankenau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.



Dr. Blankenau works at Minor Emergency Of Denton in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.