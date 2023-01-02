Dr. Andrew Blank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Blank, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Blank, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bayside, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Bayside21033 26th Ave, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions (718) 631-8899Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30amSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Blank, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1255350583
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Otolaryngology Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, General Surgery
- Jacobi Bronx Muni Hosp
- Albert Einstein
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
