Dr. Andrew Blackburne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackburne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Blackburne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Blackburne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Blackburne works at
Locations
-
1
SSM Health400 1st Capitol Dr Ste 301, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 669-2392
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blackburne?
Reasonable wait time and the doctor answered all my questions in way so could understand.
About Dr. Andrew Blackburne, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1437412582
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackburne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackburne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackburne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackburne works at
Dr. Blackburne has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackburne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackburne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackburne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackburne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackburne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.