Dr. Andrew Black, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Black, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Marks Medical629 EASTERN PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Directions (718) 756-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Black is one of the most reasonable dr he is kind and very understanding, dont have money dr black is not sending you a way donthave insurance dr bkack is not sending you away,any problem you have go see dr black best doctor in NYC
About Dr. Andrew Black, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black speaks Italian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
