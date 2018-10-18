See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Andrew Black, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Black, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.

Dr. Black works at SAINT MARKS MEDICAL in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Marks Medical
    629 EASTERN PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 756-6200

  • Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 18, 2018
    Dr Black is one of the most reasonable dr he is kind and very understanding, dont have money dr black is not sending you a way donthave insurance dr bkack is not sending you away,any problem you have go see dr black best doctor in NYC
    Lorna worrell in Queens, NY — Oct 18, 2018
    About Dr. Andrew Black, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Black accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Black works at SAINT MARKS MEDICAL in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Black’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

