Overview

Dr. Andrew Bishop, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bishop works at ANDREW C BISHOP, M.D. in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.