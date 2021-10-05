Dr. Andrew Bishop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bishop, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Bishop, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Andrew C Bishop, M.d.971 Lakeland Dr Ste 654, Jackson, MS 39216 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor Understood my condition & provided immediate treatment that helped!!!
About Dr. Andrew Bishop, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1881702710
Education & Certifications
- U Miss Med Ctr
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishop accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Bishop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.