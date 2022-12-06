Dr. Andrew Biondo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Biondo, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrew Biondo, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Troy, MI. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Biondo works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 680-6000Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pmSaturday6:00am - 5:00pmSunday6:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Henry Ford Medical Center - Taylor24555 Haig St, Taylor, MI 48180 Directions (313) 375-2000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
- State Farm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Biondo?
I like this providers and am very pleased with my care.
About Dr. Andrew Biondo, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1760557409
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biondo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biondo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biondo works at
Dr. Biondo has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biondo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Biondo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biondo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.