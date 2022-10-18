See All Spine Surgeons in Brookfield, WI
Dr. Andrew Beykovsky, MD

Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
Dr. Andrew Beykovsky, MD is a Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They completed their residency with Med College Wi Affil Hosps

Dr. Beykovsky works at Ascension Medical Group - Elmbrook Medical Office Building in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI, Summit, WI, Oconomowoc, WI and Mukwonago, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group - Elmbrook Medical Office Building
    19475 W North Ave Ste 303, Brookfield, WI 53045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 298-7142
    Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons
    2350 N Lake Dr Ste 404, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 298-7142
    Aurora Medical Center Summit
    36500 Aurora Dr, Summit, WI 53066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 542-9503
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    ProHealth Care Medical Center/Neurosurgery
    1185 Corporate Center Dr Ste 215, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 542-9503
    D.N Greenwald Center Specialty Area /Neurosurgery
    240 Maple Ave, Mukwonago, WI 53149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 542-9503
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 124 ratings
    Patient Ratings (124)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 18, 2022
    Great
    Tony Curro — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Andrew Beykovsky, MD

    • Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Wi Affil Hosps
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • UNIVERSITY FRANCISCO MARROQUIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Beykovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beykovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beykovsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beykovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    124 patients have reviewed Dr. Beykovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beykovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beykovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beykovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

