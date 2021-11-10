Overview

Dr. Andrew Berkman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Berkman works at Florida Health Care Medical Group in Atlantis, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.