Dr. Andrew Berke, MD
Dr. Andrew Berke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
St. Francis Hospital the Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 365-2211Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Focused, direct, tells it like it is. Saved my life.
About Dr. Andrew Berke, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Brown University Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Berke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berke has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Berke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.