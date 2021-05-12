Dr. Andrew Benn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Benn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Benn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, Stanford Health Care and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Benn works at
Locations
-
1
University Healthcare Alliance106 La Casa Via Ste 140, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 274-2860
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I find it hard to imagine how anyone could give less than a 5 star rating to Dr. Benn. I had my first consult with Dr. Benn today due to a CT scan identifying severe coronary artery calcification. Candidly, a troubling diagnosis. However, Dr. Benn after reviewing my medical history and taking current vitals outlined with calm, professional confidence a treatment plan that would address the condition. At no time was I left with a feeling of being rushed or his need to be elsewhere. Dr. Benn took what I found to be a troubling diagnosis and emphasized that now that it is known, we can monitor it, treat it and stay ahead of it! Dr. Benn's manner did nothing but instill confidence in my future outlook on my recent diagnosis.
About Dr. Andrew Benn, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1851329270
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Hosps
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
