Overview

Dr. Andrew Benn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, Stanford Health Care and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Benn works at Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Syncope and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.