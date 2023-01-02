Overview

Dr. Andrew Belis, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Belis works at Orthopedic Center Of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.