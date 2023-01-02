Dr. Andrew Belis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Belis, DPM
Dr. Andrew Belis, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Florida - Orthopedic Center of Florida12670 Creekside Ln Ste 202, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 482-2663
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Belis explained my options in an understandable manner. He was patient and took time to make sure that I was comfortable with the treatment. His treatment plan saved me from further foot surgery and enabled me to become active without pain. I highly recommend him.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1053376061
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
