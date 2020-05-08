Dr. Andrew Behunin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behunin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Behunin, DO
Dr. Andrew Behunin, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Heart Center at Lone Peak - Kimballs Ln Suite 21074 E Kimballs Ln Ste 210, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5772Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am -Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heart Center at St. Mark's1160 E 3900 S Ste 2000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-5773Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
I had a very good experience with my last meeting with Dr Behunnin. He was very approachable,and listened to all my questions. Much different from my previous doctor.
About Dr. Andrew Behunin, DO
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Behunin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behunin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behunin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behunin has seen patients for Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behunin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Behunin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behunin.
