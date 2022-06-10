Dr. Andrew J Behnke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behnke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew J Behnke, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew J Behnke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Carilion Clinic Endocrinology - New River Valley2900 Lamb Cir Ste 230 Bldg A, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 224-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behnke?
I had a great experience with Dr. Behnke, He is a great listener, takes his time, I will recommend him to anyone! And his staff at Carillon in Roanoke are very nice! He should be a 5 star.
About Dr. Andrew J Behnke, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Penn St U
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behnke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behnke accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behnke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Behnke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behnke.
