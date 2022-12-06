Dr. Andrew Behler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Behler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Behler, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Med College Kansas City and is affiliated with North Ottawa Community Health System, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Behler works at
Locations
Grand Rapids Office3322 E Beltline Ct NE Ste 110, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 994-2700
Michigan ENT & Allergy Specialists230 W Oak St # N Ste, Fremont, MI 49412 Directions (616) 994-2770
Grand Rapids Office739 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 994-2770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Grandville Office3501 Rivertown Point Ct Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Directions (616) 994-2770Monday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I really enjoyed meeting Dr. Behler. He was very gracious and attentive, and a very good listener to all of my issues. Helped my quality of life.
About Dr. Andrew Behler, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- University of Med College Kansas City
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Facial Plastic Surgery, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
Dr. Behler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behler has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Behler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.