Dr. Andrew Behesnilian, MD

Urology
4.5 (8)
12 years of experience
Dr. Andrew Behesnilian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Behesnilian works at Ronald Reagan Hospital Cardiology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA and Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    University of California Los Angeles
    757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-9111
    Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group
    18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 300, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 886-4028
    11600 Indian Hills Rd Fl 1, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 838-4500

Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 12, 2022
    Great doctor! Dr. Behesnilian comes across as being knowledgeable, caring and truly concerned. Clearly explains everything and always accessible if need be. He inspires my trust.
    About Dr. Andrew Behesnilian, MD

    • Urology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Armenian
    • 1467741694
    • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    • Urology
