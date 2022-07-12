Dr. Behesnilian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Behesnilian, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Behesnilian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Behesnilian works at
Locations
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group18546 Roscoe Blvd Ste 300, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 886-4028
- 3 11600 Indian Hills Rd Fl 1, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-4500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Dr. Behesnilian comes across as being knowledgeable, caring and truly concerned. Clearly explains everything and always accessible if need be. He inspires my trust.
About Dr. Andrew Behesnilian, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1467741694
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behesnilian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behesnilian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behesnilian works at
Dr. Behesnilian has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behesnilian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Behesnilian speaks Armenian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Behesnilian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behesnilian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behesnilian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behesnilian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.