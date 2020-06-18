Dr. Andrew Bedford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Bedford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Bedford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2890 Main St Ste 2B, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 375-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bedford?
Dr. Bedford is First class all the way - I have had several procedures with him and honestly I couldn't ask for a better physician - grateful for professionals like Dr. Bedford
About Dr. Andrew Bedford, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1548209125
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Beth Israel Hosp, Harvard Medical School
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Cornell
- Gastroenterology
