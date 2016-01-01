Dr. Andrew Becker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Becker, DO
Dr. Andrew Becker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hillsdale, NJ. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
AFC Urgent Care Hillsdale2 Broadway, Hillsdale, NJ 07642 Directions (201) 254-7746
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
