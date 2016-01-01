Overview

Dr. Andrew Beck, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Beck works at Northeast Medical Group Cardiology - Oxford in Oxford, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT and Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.