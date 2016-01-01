See All Cardiologists in Oxford, CT
Dr. Andrew Beck, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Beck, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Beck works at Northeast Medical Group Cardiology - Oxford in Oxford, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT and Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Medical Group Cardiology - Oxford
    84 Oxford Rd Ste A, Oxford, CT 06478
  2. 2
    112 Quarry Rd Fl 4, Trumbull, CT 06611
  3. 3
    Heart Specialists PC of Southern Connecticut
    4 Corporate Dr Ste 100, Shelton, CT 06484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Griffin Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Chest Pain
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Chest Pain
Wheezing
  Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Anxiety
  Anxiety
Asthma
  Asthma
Atherosclerosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
  Obesity
Polyneuropathy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
  Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  Gout
Hernia
  Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
  Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    About Dr. Andrew Beck, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1467710657
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
