Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Beaty, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Fort Worth Allergy & Asthma Associates4200 S Hulen St Ste 230, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 315-2550
Fort Worth Allergy & Asthma5929 Lovell Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 315-2550
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
As a nurse practitioner, I have worked alongside many healthcare professionals. Dr. Andrew Beaty has cared for two of our family members. Speaking professionally, Dr. Beaty is an outstanding physician both in bedside manner and medical expertise. I would recommend him to any person looking for a physician in this specialty.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Texas A&M University
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Beaty has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beaty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
