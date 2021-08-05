See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Andrew Beaty, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Beaty, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Beaty works at Fort Worth Allergy and Asthma Associates in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Fort Worth Allergy & Asthma Associates
    4200 S Hulen St Ste 230, Fort Worth, TX 76109 (817) 315-2550
    Fort Worth Allergy & Asthma
    5929 Lovell Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107 (817) 315-2550

  Medical City Arlington
  Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Nasopharyngitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Hives
Itchy Skin
Patch Testing
Rash
Acute Sinusitis
Angioedema
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Breath Testing
Chronic Sinusitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Food Allergy
Sinusitis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Principal Life
    UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 05, 2021
    As a nurse practitioner, I have worked alongside many healthcare professionals. Dr. Andrew Beaty has cared for two of our family members. Speaking professionally, Dr. Beaty is an outstanding physician both in bedside manner and medical expertise. I would recommend him to any person looking for a physician in this specialty.
    J. Hess — Aug 05, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew Beaty, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    21 years of experience
    English
    1891848271
    Education & Certifications

    Saint Louis University Hospital
    University of Texas Medical Branch
    Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Medical Education
    Texas A&M University
    Allergy & Immunology
