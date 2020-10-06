Dr. Andrew Beamer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Beamer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Beamer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Beamer works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beamer?
Dr. Beamer is very thorough, explains complex medical issues so they are understandable, and has a wonderful, friendly attitude.
About Dr. Andrew Beamer, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1326049487
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beamer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beamer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beamer works at
Dr. Beamer has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beamer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Beamer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beamer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.